Man arrested for desecrating Krishna temple

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Prakasam police have said the desecration of a Lord Krishna temple in Darsi town was an act of mischief by a drunk man, and not by any political party or group. Revealing details, the police said devotees lodged a complaint after finding flesh inside the temple and blood stains on the walls on December 22.

It was later found that a young dog was mutilated and its body parts were thrown in the area.After a complaint under Section 11 of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 was registered by Darsi police, one Pemma Veera Bala Prasanna, son of Rama Koteswara Rao, a local, was arrested.

On the instructions of SP Siddharth Kaushal, Darsi DSP K Prakasha Rao and CI Md Moin set up three special teams to investigate the case. The teams came to know that one Ankala Nagayya filed a police complaint after finding his six-month-old dog’s headless body in a gutter with its abdomen brutally slit.

During interrogation, Prasanna confessed to have killed the dog with a sharp-edged stone in a drunken state. He admitted he had also killed cats and turtles. He was later arrested and produced before the JFCS court judge, Darsi and remanded to police custody.SP Siddharth Kaushal praised Darsi DSP and CI for solving the case in a short time.