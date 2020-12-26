STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
State set to move Supreme Court to get stays vacated

Published: 26th December 2020 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2020 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Winding up his three-day visit to his own Assembly Constituency — Pulivendula — with Christmas prayers in CSI Church on Friday, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said the State government will knock on the doors of Supreme Court to get stays on house site pattas vacated. 

He expressed dismay over some people filing petitions in the High Court and bringing a stay order on distribution of house site pattas in Pulivendula. He said it’s unfortunate that someone moved the court seeking stay of distribution of house site pattas in Pulivendula claiming that the land belongs to APIIC and got the stay order.

“The house site patta distribution event is not happening in Pulivendula today. Even APIIC land also belongs to the government and it would be beneficial to Industries if houses are constructed for the poor in those lands,” the Chief Minister said while assuring that the government would move to the Supreme Court for lifting of stay order on distribution of house site pattas and ensure every poor family gets a house. 

Earlier, along with his mother YS Viajayamma, wife YS Bharathi and other family members, Jagan celebrated Christmas. 

