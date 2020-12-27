4 districts report less than 10 cases in Andhra; 442 recover, leaving 3,700 active 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With another 282 new cases reported in the last 24 hours ending Saturday 9 am, Covid-19 count in Andhra Pradesh increased to 8,80,712. With another 442 patients discharged from different hospitals across the state in the 24 hours, the total number of recoveries now stands at 8,69,920. With one more casualty, the toll increased to 7,092. The number of active cases as on date stands at 3,700.

According to the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room on Saturday evening, 42,911 confirmatory tests, including 9,661 Rapid Antigen tests, were conducted in the State in the 24 hours. The total number of tests done in the state so far is 1,15,74,117.Highest number of 56 cases were reported in Guntur district followed by 52 in East Godavari district and 39 in Chittoor district in the last 24 hours.

Four districts reported less than 10 cases with Prakasam and Kurnool districts reporting the least number of Covid cases, one each, in the last 24 hours. East Godavari district with a total 1,23,556 cases continues to top the list of overall cases followed by West Godavari (93,756 ), Chittoor (85,831 cases), Guntur (74,532) and Anantapur (67,248). Out of 13 districts, eight districts reported more than 60,000 cases so far. Vizianagaram district with 41,008 cases continues to be the district with least number of overall cases.

The least number of active cases is in Vizianagaram district (62), followed by Kurnool (86), Prakasam (136). The highest number of active cases is in Krishna district (639), followed by Nellore (541), Guntur (488), and East Godavari (478). The lone casualty was reported from Kadapa district.