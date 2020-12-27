STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

CDMA launches probe into garbage dumping outside banks in Andhra

State govt orders inquiry into the incident in order to take action against those responsible.

Published: 27th December 2020 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2020 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

Garbage dumped outside a bank by sanitation workers in Krishna district

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The dumping of garbage in front of some nationalised banks in Krishna district protesting the delay in sanctioning loans under various Central and Andhra Pradesh government schemes took a serious turn with the government ordering an inquiry into it to take action against those responsible for the incident. A three- member official team, led by the Regional Director of Municipal Administration has started inquiry into the incident.

A few days ago, municipal workers of Vuyyuru, Tiruvuru, Machilipatnam and some other places dumped garbage in front of the banks protesting the delay in sanctioning of loans under Jagananna Thodu and Pradhan Mantri Street Vendor’s Atmanirbhar Nidhi scheme (PM SVANidhi) leading to furore by the bankers and criticism by opposition TDP and BJP alleging that it was done by some officials with the support from the government. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman too reacted to the incident and took up the issue with State Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy. “... Spoke to (State) Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy on (the issue of) garbage dumped at the entrance of bank branches in Krishna district, AP, inconveniencing staff and customers. He assured me that all steps will be taken to ensure safety for all,” she tweeted.

The Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration (CDMA) launched the probe into the incident on Saturday by appointing Regional Director (Guntur) G Srinivasa Rao and Assistant Directors G Sekhar and D Venkataramaiah as investigation officers. The official team visited Vuyyuru and questioned Nagar Panchayat Commissioner N Prakash Rao, sanitation and MEPMA workers about the incident. Sources said that the team grilled Prakash Rao for almost two hours as the sanitation workers had circulated posters in his name.

When contacted, Prakash Rao told TNIE that officials have sought an explanation pertaining to dumping of garbage in front of the bank. Asked whether they narrowed down on the sanitation and MEPMA workers involved in the incident, he maintained that till now, they have not identified the sanitation workers who resorted to such a hasty step. The total work strength of sanitation and MEPMA workers is 101 while there are several beneficiaries of government schemes, who might have resorted to the extreme step, he said.Asked about his role in the incident as posters were put out on his name, Prakash Rao maintained that he himself had reported the incident to District Collector A Md Imtiaz and local police. 

Protest over delay in loan sanctioning
A few days ago, municipal workers of Vuyyuru, Tiruvuru, Machilipatnam and some other places dumped garbage in front of the banks protesting the delay in sanctioning of loans under various Central, State schemes

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
garbage garbage dumping banks garbage dumping
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka may expect Covid-19 surge in coming weeks, says task force
A man reacts as a health worker takes his nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in Jammu, India, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID making itself antibody resistant? India already has 19 variants of coronavirus
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
Anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare (File | AP)
Anna Hazare threatens to launch his 'last protest' for farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Good News! After six months, India sees lowest daily COVID19 cases
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | India trains workforce for COVID19 vaccine rollout
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp