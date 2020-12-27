CDMA launches probe into garbage dumping outside banks in Andhra

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The dumping of garbage in front of some nationalised banks in Krishna district protesting the delay in sanctioning loans under various Central and Andhra Pradesh government schemes took a serious turn with the government ordering an inquiry into it to take action against those responsible for the incident. A three- member official team, led by the Regional Director of Municipal Administration has started inquiry into the incident.

A few days ago, municipal workers of Vuyyuru, Tiruvuru, Machilipatnam and some other places dumped garbage in front of the banks protesting the delay in sanctioning of loans under Jagananna Thodu and Pradhan Mantri Street Vendor’s Atmanirbhar Nidhi scheme (PM SVANidhi) leading to furore by the bankers and criticism by opposition TDP and BJP alleging that it was done by some officials with the support from the government. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman too reacted to the incident and took up the issue with State Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy. “... Spoke to (State) Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy on (the issue of) garbage dumped at the entrance of bank branches in Krishna district, AP, inconveniencing staff and customers. He assured me that all steps will be taken to ensure safety for all,” she tweeted.

The Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration (CDMA) launched the probe into the incident on Saturday by appointing Regional Director (Guntur) G Srinivasa Rao and Assistant Directors G Sekhar and D Venkataramaiah as investigation officers. The official team visited Vuyyuru and questioned Nagar Panchayat Commissioner N Prakash Rao, sanitation and MEPMA workers about the incident. Sources said that the team grilled Prakash Rao for almost two hours as the sanitation workers had circulated posters in his name.

When contacted, Prakash Rao told TNIE that officials have sought an explanation pertaining to dumping of garbage in front of the bank. Asked whether they narrowed down on the sanitation and MEPMA workers involved in the incident, he maintained that till now, they have not identified the sanitation workers who resorted to such a hasty step. The total work strength of sanitation and MEPMA workers is 101 while there are several beneficiaries of government schemes, who might have resorted to the extreme step, he said.Asked about his role in the incident as posters were put out on his name, Prakash Rao maintained that he himself had reported the incident to District Collector A Md Imtiaz and local police.

