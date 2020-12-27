Chakrasnanam held in Ekantam on Dwadasi 

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: On the auspicious occasion of Vaikuntha Dwadasi, Chakrasnanam was performed in ekantam to Sri Sudarshana Chakrattalwar in the sacred waters of Swamy Pushkarini in Tirumala on Saturday.

For the first time in nine months, Sudarshana Chakrattalwar was being rendered holy Chakrasnanam in the temple tank waters.

It may be recalled that the TTD had closed the Pushkarini activities early in March this year, following Covid-19 restrictions. Even during the annual Navaratri Brahmotsavams, TTD observed Chakrasnanam in a makeshift tank inside the temple. Speaking on this occasion, TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy said this celestial fete is usually performed four times in a year, during Brahmotsavams, Radhasapthami, Ananta Padmanabha Vratam and Vaikuntha Dwadasi. “Almost after nine months, we performed Chakrasnanam in Pushkarini, but in ekantam,” he observed.

High Court CJI offers prayers

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Jithendra Kumar Maheswari along with his family offered prayers in the temple of Goddess Padmavathi Devi at Tiruchanoor on Saturday. After darshan, he was offered prasadam by TTD JEO P Basanth Kumar. District Judge Ravindra Babu, SP Ramesh Reddy, Deputy EO Jhansi Rani, Agama advisor Srinivasacharyulu, Archaka Babu Swamy were also present. Supreme Court judge Justice Indira Banerjee had Vaikuntha Dwara Darshanam on Saturday.