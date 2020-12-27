Visakahapatnam’s civic body ranks first in country

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has been selected as the best performing civic body in the country. The GVMC has been chosen under the annual awards for excellence instituted by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to recognise the outstanding contribution of PMAY-Urban in 2019.

The award will be presented by the Union MOS for housing and urban affairs on January 1, 2021. Andhra Pradesh has secured the third position in the best performing State category. Similarly, the State has also bagged the special category award in project monitoring tools and innovative construction technology.

As per PM Narendra Modi’s opinion at the Construction Technology India 2019 conference, the Union ministry has decided to give awards for best performances for utilisation of technology and transparency in selection of housing beneficiaries in urban areas of the country. Andhra Pradesh has received the third best performance award and the PM will present the award to CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on January 1.