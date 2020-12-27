STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Visakahapatnam’s civic body ranks first in country

The award will be presented by the Union MOS for housing and urban affairs on January 1, 2021.

Published: 27th December 2020 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2020 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has been selected as the best performing civic body in the country. The GVMC has been chosen under the annual awards for excellence instituted by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to recognise the outstanding contribution of PMAY-Urban in 2019.

The award will be presented by the Union MOS for housing and urban affairs on January 1, 2021. Andhra Pradesh has secured the third position in the best performing State category. Similarly, the State has also bagged the special category award in project monitoring tools and innovative construction technology.

As per PM Narendra Modi’s opinion at the Construction Technology India 2019 conference, the Union ministry has decided to give awards for best performances for utilisation of technology and transparency in selection of housing beneficiaries in urban areas of the country. Andhra Pradesh has received the third best performance award and the PM will present the award to CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on January 1.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
 Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation best civic body
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka may expect Covid-19 surge in coming weeks, says task force
A man reacts as a health worker takes his nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in Jammu, India, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID making itself antibody resistant? India already has 19 variants of coronavirus
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
Anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare (File | AP)
Anna Hazare threatens to launch his 'last protest' for farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Good News! After six months, India sees lowest daily COVID19 cases
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | India trains workforce for COVID19 vaccine rollout
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp