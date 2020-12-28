STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra CM Jaganmohan Reddy to distribute house site pattas to beneficiaries in Srikalahasti today 

Before this, the Chief Minister will interact with the beneficiaries and inaugurate a pylon and a model house built under the scheme. Later, he will return to the airport at 1.30 pm.

Jaganmohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jaganmohan Reddy (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy will distribute house site pattas to beneficiaries under the ‘Pedalandariki Illu’ scheme at Urandur village in Srikalahasti constituency on Monday.According to officials, the Chief Minister will arrive at Renigunta Airport at 10.45 am and will take a chopper to reach the public meeting venue at Urandur at around 11.20 am.

After distributing house site pattas to a few women beneficiaries, Jagan will address the public gathering. Before this, the Chief Minister will interact with the beneficiaries and inaugurate a pylon and a model house built under the scheme. Later, he will return to the airport at 1.30 pm.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister K Narayan Swamy along with Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Chittoor MP Reddeppa and Srikalahasthi MLA B Madhusudhan Reddy Basha and Collector Narayan Bharat Gupta on Sunday visited the meeting venue and reviewed the arrangements.  

The District Collector said 3,760.37 acres of land including 1,903.90 acres of government land and 1,856.47 acres of DKT/patta land was procured across the district to form 1,267 housing layouts under YSR free house sites distribution scheme. A total of 2.46 lakh people will be  benefitted. 

