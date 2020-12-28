STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra's Vuyyuru civic chief suspended for alleged role in dumping garbage in front of banks

The order stated that Prakash Rao caused ‘much inconvenience to the public’ without following the due procedure pertaining to the incident and not informing the matter to higher authorities. 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vuyyuru Nagar Panchayat Commissioner N Prakash Rao has been suspended for his alleged role in dumping of garbage in front of banks in the town protesting the delay in sanctioning of loans under the Central and State government schemes.

“After careful consideration of the available material and having due regard to the circumstances of the case, it is necessary to place Prakash Rao, Project Director of MEPMA, Krishna district, and Municipal Commissioner (Full Additional Charge) of Vuyyuru Nagar Panchayat under suspension,” the Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration said. 

Assistant Commissioner of Gudivada municipality TV Ranga Rao has been given full additional charge of Vuyyuru Nagar Panchayat until further orders. It may be noted that the inquiry committee headed by Regional Director of Municipal Administration, Guntur, G Srinivasa Rao, questioned Prakash Rao and MEPMA workers on Saturday pertaining to the incident. 

Earlier in the day, Prakash Rao tendered an open apology to the bankers pertaining to the ugly incident. He also clarified that the higher authorities were in no way connected with the protest staged by the sanitation workers. 

Meanwhile, leaders of the Andhra Pradesh unit of All India Bank Officers Confederation (AIBOC) called on District Collector A Md Imtiaz at his camp office on Sunday and demanded action against those involved in dumping of garbage in front of banks at Vuyyuru and Machilipatnam on December 24. 

