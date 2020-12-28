STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Govt watered down foreign education scheme: TDP leader Nara Lokesh takes a dig at Andhra CM Jagan

Taking to Twitter, he questioned whether only his (Jagan) own children are allowed to pursue higher education abroad.

Published: 28th December 2020 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2020 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP leader Nara Lokesh has lashed out at Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for “watering down” NTR Videshi Vidya Pathakam, meant for providing financial assistance to those pursuing higher studies abroad. 

Taking to Twitter, he questioned whether only his (Jagan) own children are allowed to pursue higher education abroad. The TDP leader condemned the State government’s latest decision not to implement fee reimbursement to the PG students pursuing education in private colleges. “Do not play with the future of the students,” he warned. He demanded that the government roll back the GO denying fee reimbursement to students in private colleges.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nara Lokesh TDP Videshi Vidya Pathakam YSRC
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka may expect Covid-19 surge in coming weeks, says task force
A man reacts as a health worker takes his nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in Jammu, India, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID making itself antibody resistant? India already has 19 variants of coronavirus
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
Anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare (File | AP)
Anna Hazare threatens to launch his 'last protest' for farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi inaugurates India's first driverless train on Delhi Metro's Magenta line. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
PM Modi flags off India's first driverless train operations on Delhi Metro's Magenta Line
COVID making itself antibody resistant? India already has 19 variants of coronavirus
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp