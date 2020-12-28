Govt watered down foreign education scheme: TDP leader Nara Lokesh takes a dig at Andhra CM Jagan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP leader Nara Lokesh has lashed out at Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for “watering down” NTR Videshi Vidya Pathakam, meant for providing financial assistance to those pursuing higher studies abroad.

Taking to Twitter, he questioned whether only his (Jagan) own children are allowed to pursue higher education abroad. The TDP leader condemned the State government’s latest decision not to implement fee reimbursement to the PG students pursuing education in private colleges. “Do not play with the future of the students,” he warned. He demanded that the government roll back the GO denying fee reimbursement to students in private colleges.