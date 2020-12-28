New Antarvedi chariot built much ahead of deadline in Andhra

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Backward Classes Welfare Minister Venugopala Krishna on Sunday said that the State government has built a new procession chariot for Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy, much before the deadline.

The minister along with Razole legislator Rapaka Varaprasad Rao, Collector D Muralidhar Reddy and Amalapuram Sub-Collector Himanshu Kaushik inspected the new chariot at Antarvedi.

Venugopala Krishna said that after the unfortunate incident on September 5, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had sanctioned `90 lakh for construction of a new chariot.

Amalapuram Sub-Collector Himanshu Kaushik was appointed as the chairperson to oversee the construction of the new chariot.

The minister congratulated the Sub-Collector, officials of Revenue Department and the sculptor. It may be recalled that the chariot of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha temple in Antarvedi of East Godavari district was gutted in a fire mishap on September 5. The chariot, built over 60 years back, was used for special occasions and rituals at the temple. The fire has sparked widespread condemnations and protests by Opposition parite.