STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Open to suggestions, but won’t repeal Acts: BJP on farm laws

It may be recalled that a delegation of farmers from Andhra Pradesh left for New Delhi to participate in the protests against the laws.

Published: 28th December 2020 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2020 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

GVL Narasimha Rao

GVL Narasimha Rao (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that the Centre has enacted the three farm laws after deliberating thoroughly on the issues of agriculture and farmers, BJP state chief Somu Veerraju has alleged that certain sections were deliberately politicizing the issue. 

BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao clarified that the Centre will not repeal the laws, but added that it would consider the suggestions made by farmers. In an interaction programme with farmers in Pedavadlapudi in Guntur district on Sunday, the BJP leaders alleged that a few political parties were misleading the farmers by claiming that issues related to minimum support price would crop up, marketing committees would be closed and others.

“They are all baseless interpretations. The three farm laws will benefit the farmers and their income will increase. The BJP believes that farmers are the backbone of this country and economy, so why will the government take any decisions that would impact it?” Somu asked. He explained the provisions of the laws and how they would open up the market for farmers and how they would help farmers get a higher income.

Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narasimha Rao, on the other hand, added that BJP-led NDA was a pro-farmer government and added that it was ready to clear all the apprehensions of the farmers.  

“The three laws are revolutionary. They will play a crucial role in ensuring higher income to farmers. Had these laws been enacted three or four decades ago, farmers’ lives would have been better and agriculture would have been profitable. If anybody says no to these laws, it means that they’re cursing the farmers to keep facing problems like they have been all these decades. We will consider all suggestions, but there is no question of revoking the laws,” he clarified.

It may be recalled that a delegation of farmers from Andhra Pradesh left for New Delhi to participate in the protests against the laws.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GVL Narasimha Rao Farms laws
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka may expect Covid-19 surge in coming weeks, says task force
A man reacts as a health worker takes his nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in Jammu, India, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID making itself antibody resistant? India already has 19 variants of coronavirus
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
Anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare (File | AP)
Anna Hazare threatens to launch his 'last protest' for farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi inaugurates India's first driverless train on Delhi Metro's Magenta line. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
PM Modi flags off India's first driverless train operations on Delhi Metro's Magenta Line
COVID making itself antibody resistant? India already has 19 variants of coronavirus
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp