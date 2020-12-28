Open to suggestions, but won’t repeal Acts: BJP on farm laws

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that the Centre has enacted the three farm laws after deliberating thoroughly on the issues of agriculture and farmers, BJP state chief Somu Veerraju has alleged that certain sections were deliberately politicizing the issue.

BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao clarified that the Centre will not repeal the laws, but added that it would consider the suggestions made by farmers. In an interaction programme with farmers in Pedavadlapudi in Guntur district on Sunday, the BJP leaders alleged that a few political parties were misleading the farmers by claiming that issues related to minimum support price would crop up, marketing committees would be closed and others.

“They are all baseless interpretations. The three farm laws will benefit the farmers and their income will increase. The BJP believes that farmers are the backbone of this country and economy, so why will the government take any decisions that would impact it?” Somu asked. He explained the provisions of the laws and how they would open up the market for farmers and how they would help farmers get a higher income.

Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narasimha Rao, on the other hand, added that BJP-led NDA was a pro-farmer government and added that it was ready to clear all the apprehensions of the farmers.

“The three laws are revolutionary. They will play a crucial role in ensuring higher income to farmers. Had these laws been enacted three or four decades ago, farmers’ lives would have been better and agriculture would have been profitable. If anybody says no to these laws, it means that they’re cursing the farmers to keep facing problems like they have been all these decades. We will consider all suggestions, but there is no question of revoking the laws,” he clarified.

It may be recalled that a delegation of farmers from Andhra Pradesh left for New Delhi to participate in the protests against the laws.