Pattas distributed to 514 beneficiaries in Vizag by Andhra Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao

Published: 28th December 2020 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2020 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao

Andhra Pradesh Minister for Tourism Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao on Sunday distributed pattas to 514 beneficiaries from Nakkapalli, Upamaka, Pedda Doddigallu and Bodugallam villages in Payakaraopet Assembly segment.

The pattas were distributed at a function held in Narsipatnam. The Minister said as part of the YSR Jagananna Illa Pattalu scheme construction of houses for homeless poor is being undertaken. He also said Visakhapatnam district will achieve development in all sectors in the coming days, and employment opportunities will be plentiful. He said all basic infrastructure such as roads, RTC buses and hospitals will be provided.

Narsipatnam sub-collector N Maurya said applications of the eligible will be considered at their respective village and ward secretariats for pattas, which will be sanctioned in 90 days.

