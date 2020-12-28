STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Two officials from Andhra's Prakasam transferred for selling 50,000 rice bags

The JC has ordered all RDOs to cross-check the gunny bag stocks at godowns in their respective jurisdictions. 

Published: 28th December 2020 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2020 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Rice

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Prakasam district civil supplies manager and assistant manager have been transferred after their alleged involvement in selling 50,000 bags of PDS rice to a private miller came to light.

Earlier this year the district administration bought 70,000 gunny bags at `16 per bag from rice millers to help the needy during corona-induced lockdown. Later, the government supplied another one lakh gunny bags for their distribution to ration card holders. 

These 1.70 lakh rice bags were supplied to the Civil Supplies Godowns under the supervision of the civil supplies district manager Ramanjamma. But without taking approval of the joint collector or higher officials in the department, the manager, with ADM (assistant district manager) Gopal, issued release orders and sold 50,000 bags from the stock to a private miller in Ongole Rural. The individual has reportedly sold the stock by keeping a profit of `10 per bag.  

Civil Supplies MD Surya Kumari, after receiving complaints, informed the issue to the district joint collector JV Murali, who ordered for a physical verification in all department godowns where the gunny bag stocks were kept. Later, the JC submitted an inquiry report to the Civil Supplies higher officials on the basis of whih the disciplinary action was taken and the two officials in question were transferred to the Vijayawada head office with immediate effect. Another order was issued appointing vigilance deputy collector Nadamuni as the Prakasam district manager on additional charge. The JC has ordered all RDOs to cross-check the gunny bag stocks at godowns in their respective jurisdictions. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
rice bag fraud Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka may expect Covid-19 surge in coming weeks, says task force
A man reacts as a health worker takes his nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in Jammu, India, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID making itself antibody resistant? India already has 19 variants of coronavirus
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
Anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare (File | AP)
Anna Hazare threatens to launch his 'last protest' for farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi inaugurates India's first driverless train on Delhi Metro's Magenta line. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
PM Modi flags off India's first driverless train operations on Delhi Metro's Magenta Line
COVID making itself antibody resistant? India already has 19 variants of coronavirus
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp