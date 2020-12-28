Two officials from Andhra's Prakasam transferred for selling 50,000 rice bags

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Prakasam district civil supplies manager and assistant manager have been transferred after their alleged involvement in selling 50,000 bags of PDS rice to a private miller came to light.

Earlier this year the district administration bought 70,000 gunny bags at `16 per bag from rice millers to help the needy during corona-induced lockdown. Later, the government supplied another one lakh gunny bags for their distribution to ration card holders.

These 1.70 lakh rice bags were supplied to the Civil Supplies Godowns under the supervision of the civil supplies district manager Ramanjamma. But without taking approval of the joint collector or higher officials in the department, the manager, with ADM (assistant district manager) Gopal, issued release orders and sold 50,000 bags from the stock to a private miller in Ongole Rural. The individual has reportedly sold the stock by keeping a profit of `10 per bag.

Civil Supplies MD Surya Kumari, after receiving complaints, informed the issue to the district joint collector JV Murali, who ordered for a physical verification in all department godowns where the gunny bag stocks were kept. Later, the JC submitted an inquiry report to the Civil Supplies higher officials on the basis of whih the disciplinary action was taken and the two officials in question were transferred to the Vijayawada head office with immediate effect. Another order was issued appointing vigilance deputy collector Nadamuni as the Prakasam district manager on additional charge. The JC has ordered all RDOs to cross-check the gunny bag stocks at godowns in their respective jurisdictions.