YSRC to kick start bypoll campaign on January 6, Andhra CM Jaganmohan Reddy to announce candidate 

The party plans a door-to-door campaign in all the segments under the Tirupati parliamentary constituency.

Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Chittoor party in-charge YV Subba Reddy and YSRC MLAs meet in Tirupati on Sunday

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: TTD chairman and senior YSRC leader Y V Subba Reddy has said that the party’s election campaign for the ensuing  Tirupati Lok Sabha by-election will kick start on January 6. The party plans a door-to-door campaign in all the segments under the Tirupati parliamentary constituency.

The TTD Chairman, Deputy Chief Minister Narayana Swamy, Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy and YSRC MLAs from various constituencies in Chittoor district attended  a meeting held in Tirupati on Sunday to discuss the party’s action plan for the by-election, which is likely to be held  early next year. 

Speaking to the media, the senior YSRC leader said the welfare schemes introduced by the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government will ensure party’s victory in the by-election. “Under the leadership of Jagan, the state government has fulfilled almost all the promises made to the people in the run up to the 2019 general elections. Welfare schemes introduced and implemented by the State government will help the party secure more majority than what Balli Durgaprasad got in the 2019 elections,” he said. 

He said Jagan will finalise and announce the candidate soon. “Our elected representatives and party workers will work in coordination to ensure a resounding victory to the YSR Congress in the by-election,’’ Subba Reddy said. 

Senior YSRC leader Y V Subba Reddy said the welfare schemes being introduced by the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government will ensure the party’s victory in the by-election to the Lok Sabha constituency. 

