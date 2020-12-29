212 COVID-19 infections emerge from 37,000 samples; no new case in Vizianagaram

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: For the second consecutive day, Vizianagaram district did not report any new case of Covid-19 and it continues to remain as the district with least number of total cases (41,008) in Andhra Pradesh. Meanwhile, Covid-19 tally in the State increased to 8,81,273 cases with another 212 new cases reported in the last 24 hours ending 9 am Monday. With another 410 patients discharged from different Covid-19 hospitals across the State during the period, the total number of recoveries in the State now stands at 8,70,752. With four more casualties, the toll increased to 7,098. At present, the State has just 3,423 active cases.

According to the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room on Monday evening, 37,381 confirmatory tests, including 9,590 Rapid Antigen tests, were conducted in the State in the 24 hours. The total number of tests done in the State so far is 1,16,57,884. Highest number of 53 cases were reported in Guntur district followed by 42 in Chittoor and 32 in Krishna district in the last 24 hours. Total seven districts reported less than 10 cases.

East Godavari district, with a total 1,23,604 cases, continues to top the list of overall cases followed by West Godavari district (93,764), Chittoor (85,978), Guntur (74,619) and Anantapur (67,292 cases). Out of 13, eight districts reported more than 60,000 cases so far. Vizianagaram district has the least number of active cases (47), followed by Kurnool district (61) and Srikakulam district (99). The highest number of active cases are in Krishna district (583), followed by Guntur (511), Nellore (510), and East Godavari (403).

Out of four new casualties in the 24 hours, two were reported from West Godavari and one each from Guntur and Visakhapatnam. Chittoor district with a total 840 deaths leads the table followed by Guntur district with 664 deaths, Krishna district with 664, East Godavari with 636 deaths, Anantapur district with 596 deaths, Prakasam district with 578 deaths, and Visakhapatnam with 550 deaths. Vizianagaram district has the least number of deaths (238).

