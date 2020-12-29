Andhra CM to credit Rs 1,120 crore to 51 lakh farmers under Bharosa-Kisan scheme

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be crediting Rs 1,120 crore to the accounts of 51.59 lakh farmers on Tuesday as part of the third phase of YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan scheme. He will also release input subsidy for farmers who suffered crop damages due to the Nivar cyclone. A total of `645.99 crore will be given to 8.34 lakh farmers towards input subsidy for the crops damaged in November. Agriculture crops in 4,59,608.36 hectares cultivated by 7,82,649 farmers were damaged.

On Monday, the State government issued orders sanctioning input subsidy of `601.66 crore. Similarly, the government also sanctioned `44.33 crore for horticulture crops of over 51,000 farmers destroyed to an extent of 26,731.3 hectares.

It had released `136. 14 crore as input subsidy on October 27 for the crops damaged from June to September, and another `132.63 crore on November 17.In the first two phases of the second edition of the Rythu Bharosa scheme, the government had released `3,675.25 crore on May 15 benefiting 49.43 lakh farmers; and `1,114.87 crore more on October 27. As part of the third phase, each farmer will get `2,000.

Those who stand to benefit from the scheme are tenant farmers, who cultivate on inam and endowment lands, and others who were issued RoFR pattas.