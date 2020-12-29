STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra government forms separate ST commission

The State government has issued a notification constituting a separate commission for Scheduled Tribes (STs).

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The State government has issued a notification constituting a separate commission for Scheduled Tribes (STs). Deputy Chief Minister (Tribal Welfare) P Pushpa Sreevani said that though there has been a commission for both SCs and STs for a long time, the government has formed a separate commission to ensure justice to the tribals. 

“Though both the SCs and STs are oppressed categories in the society, problems being faced by STs are different,” she said. In a statement issued on Monday, Sreevani said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy fulfilled the promise made to STs during his ‘Padayatra’ by setting up a separate Commission to safeguard the rights of tribals. 

Stating that tribals will benefit immensely with the Commission, she said negligence on part of the officials in dealing with complaints filed by tribals under the SC, ST Atrocities Act will be inquired by the Commission to ensure justice to the victims. The committee will also study policies and schemes being implemented by the Central and state and make the necessary recommendations.

