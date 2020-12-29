Andhra police adopt panchayat to eradicate ID liquor 

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Palakonda police have adopted a remote tribal panchayat, whose people earn a livelihood solely by brewing liquor. At a press conference on Monday, Palakonda sub divisional police officer Sravani said that they have adopted a three-pronged approach to eradicate ID liquor from the remote villages of Manda panchayat. There are 10 hamlets in the panchayat with a population of about 1,100.

“The aim of adopting the village is to eradicate brewing of liquor, which is the sole livelihood of the villagers, and employ them in other jobs. We will provide alternative employment to the villagers in coordination with Seetampeta ITDA.

The three-pronged approach comprises enforcement drives, awareness, counseling and alternative employment sources,” she said. About 100 STF personnel have conducted cordon searches twice in the Manda villages initially and booked several cases.