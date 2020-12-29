Crime rate drops by 8 per cent in Kurnool

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Except for gambling and cybercrime offences, crime rate in the district has declined by 8.09 per cent. This year, 6,499 cases were registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as against 7,071 in 2019, SP K Fakeerappa said.

Addressing the media at the District Police Office here on Monday, the SP said 4,038 orphans and runaways were reunited with their parents/guardians in 2020.

Crimes against women saw a decline from 1,214 to 1,167; cases registered under SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act also came down by 5 per cent. Similarly, recovery of 28.36 per cent of stolen/lost properties worth Rs 1.35 crore as against 44.42 per cent from properties worth Rs 4.76 crore.

The decline in crime rate was attributed to the restrictions imposed during the Covid-induced lockdown. However, there was an increase of over 27 per cent in cybercrimes as 136 cases were registered in 2019 as against 163 in 2020. The SP said that strict measures were taken to control factional violence. “The department succeeded in ensuring effective implementation of Covid-induced lockdown.”