Crimes against women dip by 27.7 per cent in Guntur 

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur district reported 9,473 crime cases, including 5,470 Covid-19 violation cases, this year as against 5,186 cases last year, reflecting an increase of 42.6 per cent. On the other hand, crimes against women have declined by 27.7 per cent this year, Guntur Urban Superintendent of Police RN Ammi Reddy said. Disclosing this at the year-end annual press conference on Monday, the SP said that crimes against women have declined from 813 cases last year to 536 cases this year. Implementation of women-friendly initiatives such as SHE teams and friendly policing are responsible for the decline in cases, he said.

Nearly 598 cases have been registered under Andhra Pradesh Gaming Act this year. In this regard, the police have arrested 2,258 persons and seized `72.5 lakh from their possession, the SP said.Cases of gutka smuggling witnessed nearly a two-time increase in the district this year. The police have booked 152 cases this year as against 85 last year and arrested 309 persons and seized gutka worth `2.5 crore, Ammi Reddy noted.

The excise cases witnessed nearly a four-time increase at 255 this year compared to 56 in 2019. Ninety-five vehicles and 15,495 litres of liquor was seized, the SP informed. “Cases registered for illegal transportation of ganja decreased to 49 this year compared to 53 in the last year. We seized 727 kg contraband from the smugglers,” the SP said and added, “We are sensitising the youth about the ill-effects of drugs and other narcotic substances.”

The property offences decreased from 869 cases to 716 this year, the SP said, adding that total property recovered by the police is worth `2,70,99,280, indicating an increase of 36 per cent as against last year.

As many as 28 murder cases were reported this year as against 31 in 2019. Around 56 rowdy sheets and 45 suspect sheets were opened this year, Ammi Reddy said. About 205 road accidents were reported in which 216 people lost their lives as against 282 mishaps reported in the last year.

During this year, 152 cybercrimes were reported as against 173 in 2019. The crime rate, eve-teasing and other anti-social activities have declined due to visible policing being enforced from 9 am to 11 am and 5 pm to 7 pm, he said. “Communication system is strengthened and we take immediate action once we get information about any crime. Due to this, anti-social activities such as gambling, gutka and ganja smuggling, prostitution, PDS rice and liquor smuggling have reduced in the district,” Ammi Reddy said.

Speaking about the initiatives of the police department in 2021, the SP said that solar blinkers will be installed on highways to reduce road accidents. “We will install CCTV cameras in all residential areas to curb crime rate in the city, he said. coordinate with youth in the residential areas. We already tried this in Tenali and we will try to implement this in Guntur,” Ammi Reddy explained.

The SP appealed to the people to celebrate the New Year at home and not to organise parties/celebrations.