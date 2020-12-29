Influence of Maoists limited to Andhra-Odisha Border: SP

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: There has been a considerable drop in recruitment of Maoist cadre, and the Naxal impact is limited to one or two kms on the Andhra-Odisha Border, SP B Krishna Rao said.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Monday, the SP said there were three recent incidents of exchange of fire (EoF) in which two Maoists were killed and two landmine blasts occurred killing two tribals in the district. Stating that seven Maoists were arrested and 27 cases were registered this year, he said there is better coordination and sustained efforts between Odisha and AP police to tackle the Left wing extremism.

The outreach programmes have yielded positive results. Confidence on the governance has increased manifold. This has become an eyesore for the Maoists, who are desperate to hold onto the losing ground, he said.

The SP said when compared to 2019, there is 100 per cent increase in crime rate this year.

However, 50 per cent of the cases filed in 2020 are related to COVID-19 violation cases. He said 449 police personnel on frontline duty were affected by the virus and four personnel died. He said this saw the setting up of a Special Enforcement Bureau in the district. He said six mobile parties have been set up and all the vehicles were fitted with GPS.

He said 16 check-posts have been set up within the limits of 13 police stations and CCTVs have been installed at the check-posts. Body-worn cameras have been provided to the personnel. He said there has been a 25 per cent increase in the number of NDPS cases in the year; 42,434 kg of ganja was seized in 243 cases in 2020 against 23,172 kg in 199 cases in 2019. This year, ganja paddlers chose road route following suspension of train services due to lockdown. He said there was a slight increase in cybercrimes and the police are trying to solve the cases. He said there has been a 21 per cent rise in sand related cases.

Nellore reports 15 per cent decline in mishaps

Nellore district witnessed 15 per cent decline in road accidents this year when compared to previous year. According to official data, Chennai-Kolkata National Highway that passes through Nellore district reported at least three accidents a day. Nellore police identified 29 black spots on the highway, and have also geo-tagged these black spots to curb the road accidents. According to official reports, 1,099 road accidents were recorded this year till December 24, in 2019 1,266 mishaps were reported, 1,378 in 2018 and 1,412 in 2017. The fatalities were 526 in 2019, 536 in 2018