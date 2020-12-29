Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan warns of protest if  ryots not compensated

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan has demanded that the State government extend `35,000 per acre as compensation to farmers who suffered crop loss due to the Nivar cyclone. He warned of launching an agitation, if the government fails to do so.Pawan Kalyan on Monday submitted a memorandum to the Krishna District Collector seeking compensation to the farmers who incurred huge losses due to the cyclone. “We will take up agitations across the State and lay siege to the State Assembly if the government fails to compensate the farmers before the budget session, even if it is held in Vizag or Pulivendula,” he warned.

On his way to Machilipatnam, Pawan Kalyan addressed a public gathering at Gudivada. “Some people are living in a delusion that we run away with fear after the poll debacle. They forgot that there is no defeat for individuals who have ambitions, but only desire to take a step forward,” he said. The Janasena chief said if people want, they can bring down leaders of any stature, more so those legislators, who forgot their responsibilities.

Thanking people of Gudivada for their tumultuous reception, he, citing the bad condition of roads between Kankipadu and Gudivada, asked people to confront the MLAs with these issues. Promising people to stand by them, he asked them not to fear any headstrong leaders of the ruling party.

Responding to the criticism of a few that he is sailing in two boats films and politics, the Janasena chief said when those running gambling dens, various businesses can be in politics, what is wrong with honest people working in films continuing in politics. He reiterated it is high time to confront and ask the people’s representatives “why they are not doing what they are supposed to — helping people”.