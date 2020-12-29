Lokesh launches ‘Rythu Kosam’ in Krishna district

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Accusing the YSRC government of betraying the farmers, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh has said that over 766 farmers committed suicide in the past 19 months. Launching TDP’s three-day ‘Rythu Kosam’ programme in Avanigadda Assembly constituency of Krishna district on Monday, Lokesh called on the kin of farmers, who committed suicide. He visited damaged crop fields at Majeru. He announced `1 lakh assistance each to the kin of Sambasiva Rao, Krishnam Raju, Venkata Krishnaiah and Adi Seshu, who allegedly committed suicide.