NAD flyover in Visakhapatnam to open in February

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The NAD flyover will be inaugurated in February next after completion of beautification works by the end of January, and if necessary the State government will sanction an additional `20 crore, Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development Botcha Satyanarayana said.

Ministers Botcha Satyanarayana and Muttamsetti

Srinivasa Rao inspecting NAD flyover works

in Visakhapatnam on Monday I Express

Speaking to mediapersons after inspecting the flyover works at NAD Junction along with VMRDA commissioner P Koteswara Rao, Botcha recalled that the flyover, which was pending for several years, has been completed expeditiously.

He asked the officials concerned to provide a central lighting system within 15 days.Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao said six-lane roads were being developed from RK Beach to Bhogapuram and from Rushikonda to Bhogapuram airport. Referring to the property tax hike, he said the government has taken a decision not to increase the tax beyond 15 per cent.

He said the increase in tax for up to 350 square yards will be `50 only. A committee has been constituted to inquire into the incident of throwing garbage before a bank and based on the committee report, action will be taken against those responsible, he said.