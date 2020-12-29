STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Somu dares YSRC for open debate on Central funding for schemes 

The BJP State chief challenged the YSRC for a debate on Central funds to the state for various developmental and welfare activities.

Published: 29th December 2020 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2020 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KADAPA:  Lambasting the State government for its claims of doing everything for the people on its own, be it welfare or development, BJP state president Somu Veerraju has said if not for the Central funding for various schemes, what can the State government do. Addressing a gathering at Rajampet on Monday, he said Centre has been granting several thousands of crores of funds under the MGNREGS and other schemes to the State. “After spending those funds, the YSRC government is resorting to self-publicity and fails to even acknowledge the Centre by displaying Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s image,” he alleged 
On the occasion, Lokesh Kumar, son-in-law of former union minister A Sai Pratap, joined the BJP. 

The BJP State chief challenged the YSRC for a debate on Central funds to the state for various developmental and welfare activities. He said the BJP was emerging stronger in Telangana day by day and every effort was being made to strengthen the party in Andhra Pradesh. He exuded confidence of coming to power in the State after the next Assembly election. 

“Both TDP and YSRC are dynastic political parties and the BJP will end their hegemony in the state. There is no future for regional parties and only a strong national party like BJP can ensure prosperity of the State,” he said. BJP state affairs in-charge Sunil Deodhar expressed concern over the increasing encouragement to proselytisation in AP.

“We are not against any community, but some things like minister Narayana Swamy coming out of Tirumala temple and extending Christmas greetings is not proper. Would Jagan or Swamy extend Ekadasi greetings after coming out of Church after prayers? This is not right,” he said. 

