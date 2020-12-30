STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

3.8K projects selected for ‘Inspire’

The selected students will compete at national level, and the projects which win patent and scholarship will represent the country in an international level contest to be held in Japan. 

Published: 30th December 2020 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2020 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The National Innovation Foundation (NIF) and the Department of Science and Technology has nominated 3,863 science projects from the state for the next year’s Inspire Awards. The selected students will compete at national level, and the projects which win patent and scholarship will represent the country in an international level contest to be held in Japan. 

As many as 284 projects have been selected from Anantapur, 335 from Kadapa, 564 from Chittoor, 272 from East Godavari, 373 from Guntur, 401 from Krishna, 220 from Kurnool, 285 from Nellore, 212 from Vizianagaram, 263 from Srikakulam, 252 from Visakhapatnam and 223 from West Godavari.These projects are developed by students of classes six to 10. An amount of Rs 10,000 has been awarded to each of the selected student.

Rs 10,000 reward
The projects selected for next year’s Inspire Awards are developed by students of classes six to 10. An amount of `10,000 has been awarded to each of the student

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Mamata Banerjee(L) and West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Right)
TMC writes to President to remove Dhankhar from Bengal Governor post
For representational purposes.
New law change likely to result in employers tweaking salary structure
An Odisha farmer carrying a basket of tomato from his farmland on outskirts of Bhubaneswar. (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Farmers ignorant of Swaminathan commission recommendations
Indian batsman Rohit Sharma. (Photo | AP)
Sydney Test: Where will Rohit bat? Who gets the axe between Agarwal & Vihari?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Panchayat passes resolution to 'banish' gang-rape survivor from village in Maharashtra
The employees and officials, who have tested positive for the infection, will not be allowed entry into the House. (File photo | PTI)
Man with no travel history becomes US' first reported case of new COVID-19 variant
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
In March this year, India woke up to a ‘locked-down’ morning, one that would go on to last for several months. Here, we chronicle the spirit of India’s non-stop battle against the virus, with her unique strategies on full display and an essence that only
'Corona' cakes, sit-ups on the street and how to bypass barricades: Snaps from a tumultuous 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp