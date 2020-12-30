3.8K projects selected for ‘Inspire’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The National Innovation Foundation (NIF) and the Department of Science and Technology has nominated 3,863 science projects from the state for the next year’s Inspire Awards. The selected students will compete at national level, and the projects which win patent and scholarship will represent the country in an international level contest to be held in Japan.

As many as 284 projects have been selected from Anantapur, 335 from Kadapa, 564 from Chittoor, 272 from East Godavari, 373 from Guntur, 401 from Krishna, 220 from Kurnool, 285 from Nellore, 212 from Vizianagaram, 263 from Srikakulam, 252 from Visakhapatnam and 223 from West Godavari.These projects are developed by students of classes six to 10. An amount of Rs 10,000 has been awarded to each of the selected student.

Rs 10,000 reward

The projects selected for next year’s Inspire Awards are developed by students of classes six to 10. An amount of `10,000 has been awarded to each of the student