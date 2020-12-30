419 RVR&JC students get jobs in placement drive

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: As many as 419 final year students of RVR & JC College of Engineering secured jobs in campus placement, said college secretary Rayapati Gopalakrishna. Elaborating further, college president Rayapati Srinivas said of the 419 students who secured jobs, 200 got jobs in Tata Consultancy Services, 124 in Cognizant Technology Solutions, 44 in Infosys and 51 in various reputed companies. College treasurer Dr Kondabolu Krishna Prasad, principal Dr A Sudhakar, Dean (Placements) Dr GS Prasad, Registrar Dr NV Srinivasa Rao and HoDs congratulated the selected students.