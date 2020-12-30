Adani, NTPC among 24 firms file bids for 6,400 MW solar projects 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Green Energy Corporation Ltd (APGECL) is scheduled to open on Wednesday the technical bids filed for the 6,400 megawatts (MW) solar power projects proposed by the State government as a part of the 10,000 MW solar plants to cater to the free agriculture power demand.

While a total of 24 bids have been filed for solar plants in 10 locations, the APGECL is likely to go for reverse auctioning on January 18 after evaluating the financial bids on January 7. Adani Group, Kadapa-based Shirdi Sai Electricals Ltd (SSEL), NTPC, HES Infra Pvt Ltd, and a few others have filed the bids.

“A total of 24 bids were received with an average of two for each of the 10 projects. Adani Group and SSEL filed five bids each for five locations, two more companies filed bids for three locations each, and two more projects got two bids each. We are planning to hold the reverse auction on January 18 and the final date will be intimated after January 11,” a senior official explained.Although a few companies sought more time for filing the bids, the APGECL did not consider the request.

Though the response has been ‘good’, it was not as per the expectations of the department. The reasons are said to be the low confidence in investors because of the attempt by the government to review renewable power purchase agreements, dues to be cleared by the State and other issues. In fact, the National Solar Energy Federation of India, earlier last week, had shot off a letter stating that solar power developers were apprehensive of investing in the State due to the pending case in the court regarding the PPAs. The federation has sought the intervention of the Union Power Ministry to ensure that the AP Discoms made payments to the companies, claiming that they were in ‘severe financial distress’ as the AP government has not paid the dues even after the High Court asked it to make interim payments.

Meanwhile, the New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation Ltd of Andhra Pradesh (NREDCAP) has floated a tender on Tuesday for a 1,000 KW grid-connected solar power plant with multiple solar configurations in Srikalahasti. The proposed plant will be a rooftop model and the power will be used by Srikalahasti temple.