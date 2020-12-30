Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy releases Bharosa third instalment, input subsidy 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Reiterating his government’s commitment to the welfare of farmers and development of the farm sector, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said the government stays true to its word to stand by the farmers and give top priority to their welfare. “Today another step to assist farmers was taken by extending the third instalment of YSR Rythu Bharosa and input subsidy to the farmers for crop losses due to the Nivar cyclone,” Jagan said.

He released Rs 2,000 per farmer under YSR Rythu Bharosa as the third instalment along with input subsidy during a programme organised on Tuesday via video conference.Lambasting the previous TDP government for allegedly neglecting the farm sector, he said against the promised Rs 87,612 crore farm loan waiver, not even Rs 12,000 crore was waived in five years. “This is not my statement, but what the Reserve Bank of India has given in writing,” he pointed out.

Stating that several farmers had resorted to suicide during the TDP regime unable to bear the negligence and indifferent attitude of the government, the Chief Minister said the kin 434 farmers who died by suicide during TDP regime were paid ex-gratia by his government.

“In the last 18 months, a plethora of schemes for farmers were launched. Under YSR Rythu Bharosa, each farmer is being provided Rs 13,500 per year and till date, 51.59 lakh farmers were provided with Rs 13,101 crore. Similarly, we have cleared dues of zero-interest loans for farmers to the tune of Rs 904 crore, left pending by the previous government, and paid Rs 510 crore afresh,” he asserted.

Jagan said his government has spent Rs 17,430 crore for free power subsidy including clearing the dues of the previous government to the tune of Rs 8,655 crore, spent Rs 1,700 crore for creating a feeder network to supply 9 hours free quality power during the day time. “Like never before, we are paying input subsidy to the crop loss in the same season, that too within a month. From June to November, crops in 17.25 lakh acres were damaged, affecting 13.56 lakh farmers, and we have provided input subsidy of Rs 1,038.46 crore,” he said.

The Chief Minister said Rs 1,968.02 crore was paid for free crop insurance to benefit 15.67 lakh farmers. Paddy procurement dues of Rs 960 crore and seed dues of Rs 384 crore, which were kept pending by the previous government, were cleared, and Rs 300 crore was given as bonus for village farmers. “The irresponsible comments of Opposition Leader Chandrababu Naidu is very unfortunate,” he said, finding fault with the TDP chief for encouraging protests demanding input subsidy, when the fact was that the government had already announced input subsidy. The Chief Minister said like never before, they are procuring damaged, discoloured and even sprouted paddy by easing certain restrictions, besides providing seeds for the next crop at 80 per cent subsidy.