Child rights panel member lauds Andhra Pradesh Disha Act

Additional DGs Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao and Ravi Shankar Ayyanar, APCID Additional DG Sunil Kumar and other officials were present.

Published: 30th December 2020 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2020 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) member RG Anand lauded the programmes taken up by the Andhra Pradesh police for eliminating child labour in the State.  
The NCPCR member convened a video link conference, from the DGP office, Mangalagiri on Tuesday, with the officials of women and child welfare, labour department, education, medical and health, revenue, sports, Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and NGOs.

He enquired about the measures being taken by them for protection of children’s rights. Speaking on the occasion, Anand said that he had personally examined the initiatives taken by all the State governments for the welfare of children. 

Referring to the Disha Act and the mobile application developed by the State government for the well-being of women and girl child, he commended the efforts of Director General of Police D Gautam Sawang and assured of extending all support to the State from the Centre. He said that Andhra Pradesh is the role model for the entire country for making best use of technology for curbing crime rate. 

Sawang briefed the NCPCR member about the initiatives being taken by the police with the support of other departments for eliminating child labour and awareness programmes organised on Disha Act. 

Additional DGs Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao and Ravi Shankar Ayyanar, APCID Additional DG Sunil Kumar and other officials were present.

