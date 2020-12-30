STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Consult SEC on holding local polls: Andhra Pradesh HC to govt

Government pleader C Suman informed the court that the Centre has initiated steps for the Covid-19 vaccination and Andhra Pradesh is one among the four States selected for the dry run. 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday directed both the State government and the State Election Commission (SEC) to start consultations for conducting elections to local bodies, while disposing of the petition filed by the State government seeking the High Court to direct the SEC to postpone the polls scheduled for February in view of Covid-19 and vaccination campaign. 

Delivering the verdict in the case, High Court Judge Justice AV Sesha Sai said the State government sought deferment of the polls in view of the Covid vaccination campaign,  while the SEC plans to conduct local body elections in February. 

Both the parties should arrive at a consensus on the issue through consultations. The SEC should decide the place and date for the consultations and the government should send a team of three officials of the rank of Principal Secretary within three days of receiving the copy of the court verdict to the SEC to explain the government’s objections to conduct of local body polls. The officials should explain the Centre’s advisory to the States with regard to the Covid-19 pandemic to the SEC in writing along with related documents, Justice Sesha Sai said, while admitting that the entire world has been suffering from Covid-19.

Assembly resolution
The State Assembly, on the last day of its sitting on December 4, passed a resolution stating that the present situation is not conducive for conduct of local body elections in February 2021 in view of the Covid pandemic

Governor prorogues Assembly 
Vijayawada: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan on Tuesday issued a notification proroguing the AP Legislative Assembly and Council. The timing of proroguing the Assembly and Council gave scope for speculations that the government may come up with an ordinance pertaining to Panchayat Raj Act mandating that the local body election schedule should be issued by the SEC in concurrence with the State government. A similar amendment was made to the GHMC Act in Telangna before conducting GHMC polls.

