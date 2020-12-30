STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Guntur GGH sets benchmark in quality medicare

In all, 61,029 emergency cases were admitted in the GGH while 5,017 emergency surgeries were conducted successfully. 

A view of Guntur government general hospital.

A view of Guntur government general hospital (file photo)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH) superintendent Dr Neelam Prabhavati said although the year 2020 has been challenging for everyone, especially doctors and medical workers, she applauded the way her staff served people with dedication. The GGH was designated as the Covid hospital in March. A total of 11,421 patients were admitted to hospital, of which 9,751 were discharged, till date. Prabhavati complimented doctors and other staff for their patience and bravery during difficult times. 

Speaking at the annual press conference, held in the NATCO cancer wing on Tuesday, she said the major achievement was the inauguration of NATCO Cancer Hospital on the premises of GGH at a cost of `30 crore, which incidentally is the first cancer government hospital in the State. “It is equipped with latest technology and equipment helping in curing of several cancer patients free of cost,’’ she said.

“We established a special wing at a cost of `7 crore to treat fire accident victims and `10 crore was sanctioned for the development of Podila Prasad Super Speciality and Trauma Centre by the government,’’ she added. High cost surgeries like organ transplantation is now available to the poor due to latest machinery and efficient doctors, she explained. 

She thanked district in-charge minister Ch Sri Ranganatha Raju for donating `1 crore for construction of a canteen in the hospital enabling them in providing free food to all patients and their attendants and T Ravikumar for donating Endo wash apparatus worth `10 lakh. The superintendent opined that mother child protection wing, established at a cost of `90 crore in PPP mode, will be a boon to women and children in the district. Out of 4,730 labour room admissions, 3,963 were normal deliveries, she said. 

According to Dr Prabhavati, a 54 mm pipeline and 20kl oxygen cylinders are procured in the hospital through which oxygen is now supplied in every ward, unlike earlier where only three wards had oxygen supply. Most of this development is due to the Nadu Nedu scheme implemented in the hospital. In all, 61,029 emergency cases were admitted in the GGH while 5,017 emergency surgeries were conducted successfully. 

Fact sheet
3,68,792 
Outpatients treated this 
year
55,756 
General admissions 
48,886 
Discharges

Guntur Government General Hospital
