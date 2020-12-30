Pawan Kalyan a politician with business interests: Nani

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan criticised the YSRC government for allegedly neglecting farmers, Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) hit back at the actor-turned politician. The minister alleged that Pawan Kalyan is a politician with business interests and that he is using the political arena only to make money.

“Pawan has changed his ideologies as when he wants, based on his personal interests,’’ the minister said and added that the JSP chief had campaigned for the BJP-TDP alliance in 2014, and then supported Communist party and later again supported Chandrababu Naidu. “Pawan Kalyan lost his credibility with changing stands for each election,’’ he said.