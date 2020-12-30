TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu writes to CM, DGP over Tadipatri incident 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu has demanded that the State government take stringent action against Tadipatri MLA K Pedda Reddy and his associates in connection with the attack on former MLA JC Prabhakar Reddy with deadly weapons.

Naidu shot off separate letters to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and DGP Gautham Sawang on Tuesday, expressing concern over the “deteriorating” law and order situation in the State.

The TDP chief alleged that the ruling YSRC MLA and his gang attacked the house of the former MLA. “A foolproof security cover should be provided to the family of the former MLA. Law and order should be restored. Stringent action should be taken against Pedda Reddy and his associates for the lethal attack at the house of Prabhakar Reddy. Steps should be taken to prevent recurrence of such attacks in future,’’ the TDP chief demanded. Naidu asserted that the CCTV camera footage will prove who attacked the house of Prabhakar Reddy.

The attackers are freely moving around without fear of the law. Strangely, the police have filed cases, including SC, ST atrocities cases, against Prabhakar Reddy and his son Asmith Reddy, he deplored.