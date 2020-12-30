STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TDP sees role of YSRC MLA in Kadapa killing 

Kadapa district TDP official spokesperson and advocate Nandam Subbaiah was hacked to death in Rameswaram of Somulavaripalle gram panchayat of Proddatur town on Tuesday morning.

Published: 30th December 2020 07:59 AM

Nandam Subbaiah

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Kadapa district TDP official spokesperson and advocate Nandam Subbaiah was hacked to death in Rameswaram of Somulavaripalle gram panchayat of Proddatur town on Tuesday morning. While the Opposition TDP called it a political murder, police said they were investigating all angles including “personal enmity”. Subbaiah’s body was found on Tuesday morning in the layout for YSR Jagananna colony. The assailants hacked him with lethal weapons, Proddutur Deputy Superintendent of Police Prasad Rao said. 

A few days ago, Subbaiah released a video on social media platforms levelling several allegations against ruling YSRC MLA from  Proddatur R Sivaprasad Reddy and his relatives. Condemning the murder, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu alleged that Subbaiah was targeted just because he exposed the YSRC MLA’s corruption. Terming Subbaiah’s killing a ‘government-sponsored murder’, he demanded that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy take responsibility for the killing. The government should give strong punishment to the murderers and justice should be done to the bereaved family, the  TDP chief demanded. 
TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh will visit Proddatur on Wednesday to participate in the final rites of Subbaiah.

Describing Naidu’s allegations as “irresponsible”, YSRC MLA Jogi Ramesh said it was the TDP which is encouraging murder politics. “The allegations that  Proddatur MLA is behind the killing are baseless,’’ he said. Ramesh said Subbaiah was booked in four criminal cases between 2014 to 2019 when the TDP was in power. Police said 13 cases were registered against Subbaiah in  Proddatur  police station and four in Nellore district in the past. 

