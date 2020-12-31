Aditya Nath Das to take charge today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Senior IAS officer Aditya Nath Das, who has been appointed as the Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh, will take charge from his predecessor Nilam Sawheny on Thursday afternoon. Sawhney will retire from service on Thursday and she will take charge as the Principal Advisor to the Chief Minister. As Principal Advisor to the Chief Minister, Sawhney will look after the subject of Health and Covid-19 Management, Centre-State relations and bifurcation issues, administrative reforms including strengthening of Village/Ward Secretariats and other institutions at various levels in the district, district reorganisation, land resurvey and titling Act.