Guv opens new unit in blood bank  

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, who is also the president of AP State Branch of Indian Red Cross Society, inaugurated a component separation unit at the Guntur Red Cross Blood Bank, virtually from Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada on Wednesday. The financial aid for the sophisticated equipment for component separation unit for plasma, platelets and red cells, a blood collection van and an emergency ambulance worth `1.45 crore was provided by the Rotary Foundation of Rotary International.
