Need to continue the fighting spirit of civil rights activist Kannabiran stressed 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Senior journalist N Venugopal has emphasised the need to continue the fighting spirit of noted civil rights activist and senior advocate KG Kannabiran against custodial deaths, rapes and violence against the marginalised sections of the society. He was speaking at the 10th commemoration meeting of KG Kannabiran organised by the Indian Association of People’s Lawyers (IAPL) here on Wednesday.

Venugopal said Kannabiran was instrumental in arguing cases on behalf of the underprivileged. Referring to the writ petition filed by Kannabhiran in 1971, he said that the senior advocate successfully challenged the Andhra Pradesh Preventive Detection (PD) Act, 1970, under which prominent writers, poets and intellectuals were arrested. He called upon the upcoming lawyers to read ‘The Wages of Impunity’ written by the senior advocate.

Organisation for Protection of Democratic Rights (OPDR) national convener Ch Bhaskar Rao said Kannabiran influenced thousands of people through his arguments against various Acts such as MISA, NSA, TADA , POTA and Armed Forces Special Protection Act (AFSPA). IAPL secretary D Suresh Kumar and advocate P Srinivas spoke.