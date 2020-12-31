TDP continues protest with leader’s body seeking action against MLA

By Express News Service

KADAPA: The final rites of S Subbaiah, who was killed in Proddatur on Tuesday morning, could not be held on Wednesday with the Opposition TDP leaders, including party general secretary Nara Lokesh, staging a protest with the body demanding that a case should be registered against Proddatur MLA R Prasad Reddy and his associates.

The TDP leaders demanded that the police register a case against the MLA and his followers based on the complaint filed by Subbaiah’s wife Aparajitha, who alleged that the MLA was behind the murder of her husband.

Lokesh, who visited Proddutur and consoled the family members of Subbaiah, lashed out at the YSRC government for unleashing a reign of terror in the State by attacking opposition leaders. Lokesh said the life of Subbaiah would have been saved, if the police acted promptly to the complaint of Subbaiah that his life was under threat. The TDP leaders and family members of Subbaiah are continuing their protest without performing the last rites till last reports came in.

Lokesh alleged that cricket betting mafia, matka and other anti-social activities are on the rise in the State. YSRC MLA Pedda Reddy himself had gone to former TDP MLA JC Prabhakar Reddy’s house and unleashed terror, the TDP leader pointed out.