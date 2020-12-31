STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSR Aarogya Aasara to cover more

The government is already providing the allowance to 836 procedures under the scheme as patients who are prescribed rest after undergoing surgery will not get any income during recuperation.

Published: 31st December 2020 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2020 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has extended the Post-Operative Sustenance Allowance to 683 more procedures under the YSR Aarogya Aasara scheme at an estimated expenditure of Rs 60 crore per annum. The government is already providing the allowance to 836 procedures under the scheme as patients who are prescribed rest after undergoing surgery will not get any income during recuperation. Based on the recommendation of the Chief Executive Officer of YSR Aarogyasri Health Care Trust, the government issued an order adding 683 more medical procedures to the existing 836 under YSR Aarogya Aasara.

Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) Anil Kumar Singhal on Wednesday said the Aarogyasri Trust should ensure that the allowance under the scheme is transferred only to the Aadhaar linked bank accounts of beneficiaries. It was also asked to put in place proper safeguards to ensure that only genuine beneficiaries get the allowance. The 683 new procedures fall under 25 specialities included in Aarogya Aasara. The allowance ranges from a minimum of Rs 1,575 for a seven-day rest to Rs 10,000 for a 60-day rest of the beneficiary.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh YSR Aarogya Aasara
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Jio announces free domestic voice calls from January 1 as IUC regime ends
Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine gets UK nod, India seeks more data
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | PTI)
Kerala Assembly unanimously passes resolution against new farm laws
Travel in 2020
This too shall 'e-pass': How we traveled in and through the pandemic year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Panchayat passes resolution to 'banish' gang-rape survivor from village in Maharashtra
The employees and officials, who have tested positive for the infection, will not be allowed entry into the House. (File photo | PTI)
Man with no travel history becomes US' first reported case of new COVID-19 variant
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
In March this year, India woke up to a ‘locked-down’ morning, one that would go on to last for several months. Here, we chronicle the spirit of India’s non-stop battle against the virus, with her unique strategies on full display and an essence that only
'Corona' cakes, sit-ups on the street and how to bypass barricades: Snaps from a tumultuous 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp