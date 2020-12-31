YSR Aarogya Aasara to cover more

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has extended the Post-Operative Sustenance Allowance to 683 more procedures under the YSR Aarogya Aasara scheme at an estimated expenditure of Rs 60 crore per annum. The government is already providing the allowance to 836 procedures under the scheme as patients who are prescribed rest after undergoing surgery will not get any income during recuperation. Based on the recommendation of the Chief Executive Officer of YSR Aarogyasri Health Care Trust, the government issued an order adding 683 more medical procedures to the existing 836 under YSR Aarogya Aasara.

Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) Anil Kumar Singhal on Wednesday said the Aarogyasri Trust should ensure that the allowance under the scheme is transferred only to the Aadhaar linked bank accounts of beneficiaries. It was also asked to put in place proper safeguards to ensure that only genuine beneficiaries get the allowance. The 683 new procedures fall under 25 specialities included in Aarogya Aasara. The allowance ranges from a minimum of Rs 1,575 for a seven-day rest to Rs 10,000 for a 60-day rest of the beneficiary.