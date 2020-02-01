Home States Andhra Pradesh

58 engineers from Andhra Pradesh evacuated from Wuhan

Air India Boeing 747 flight takes off from Chinese city on Friday night; nearly 35 belong to North Andhra, while others are from Tirupati, Kurnool and other cities

Published: 01st February 2020 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2020 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

Beds being readied at Manesar military hospital for those arriving from Wuhan.

Beds being readied at Manesar military hospital for those arriving from Wuhan. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM:   News of the return of 58 engineers from Andhra Pradesh trapped in Wuhan, following the outbreak of coronavirus, brought cheers to parents and friends back home on Friday. The joy of the parents knew no bounds when they found names of their wards in the first list of 316 Indians, including students of Wuhan University, who are being airlifted by an Air India Boeing 747 flight from the locked-down Chinese city. 

It may be recalled that a total of 96 engineers from Andhra Pradesh working with Panel Optodisplay Technology Private Limited (POTPL) have been sent to China on training. After three months of training, 38 were sent back, while 58 were asked to continue training for three more months. Since January 23, the engineers have been locked down in Wuhan after a rise in coronavirus cases in China. Out of the 58 engineers, nearly 35 belong to North Andhra, while others belong to Tirupati, Kurnool and other cities. 

Speaking to TNIE, Chandra Sekhar, parent of a trapped youth from Vizag, said, “We felt greatly relieved upon hearing the news.” All 58 CSOT trainee engineers of POPTL, were taken in a bus to Wuhan airport, 40 km away from their place. He said, on way to the airport, they were subjected to scrutiny at four check-posts and finally, they underwent separate tests by Chinese and Indian medical teams at the airport. “All 58 trainee engineers are mentally strong and they are not worried. However, a couple of them are tensed,” he said. Out of the total number of engineers, 37 trainees are from Visakhapatnam and there are only three to four trainees from Telangana.

As many as 316 Indians, including students of Wuhan University and those working in Wuhan, were being brought in the AI flight. The flight will take off from Wuhan around 10.30 pm and is likely to land in New Delhi airport around 2 am, he added.As per the information they received as soon as the Indians land at Delhi airport they will be screened by a joint medical staff of Armed Forces Medical Services and Airport Health Authority. If any individual is infected, he or she will be shifted to the base hospital at Delhi Cantonment. Others will be taken to Manesar military hospital in Haryana where they will be quarantined. They will be kept under observation for a couple of weeks, Chandra Sekhar said.  He said they are not worried about the quarantine and observation as these were normal procedures, but “we will wait for our children to return to us.” 

Another parent, AVL Narasimha Rao, said, “I learnt the good news when I called my son this morning,” he said. Though they were not worried about their safety as the company had taken care of their well being, they were, however, tense as coronavirus was spreading fast in Wuhan, he said. He said Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, responding to their plea, spoke to the Union External Affairs Minister and asked the ministry to help those children trapped in Wuhan. He said all parents have also given representations to Vizag MP MVV Satyanarayana and Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy requesting them to bring their children back to the country at the earliest. 

The POTPL during campus selections last year selected 37 city students for its upcoming LCD TV screens manufacturing unit near Tirupati. Later, 96 trainees, including those selected from Vizag, were sent to China Star Optoelectronics Technology in Wuhan for further training. After works at their Tirupati plant gained pace, the POTPL sent back 38 youth, who are from civil, mechanical and IT streams, to India. The company had extended the visas of the remaining 38 by three more months. They were supposed to return to India in first week of March.

All persons to be kept under watch 
Flight will take off from Wuhan around 10.30 pm (Friday) and is likely to land in New Delhi airport around 2 am (Saturday)
As soon as the Indians land at Delhi airport, they will be screened by a joint medical staff of Armed Forces Medical Services and Airport Health Authority 
If any individual is infected, he or she will be shifted to the base hospital at Delhi Cantonment
Others will be taken to Manesar military hospital in Haryana and where they will be quarantined 
They will be kept under observation for a couple of weeks
96 engineers from the State working were sent to China on training. 38 were sent back after three months 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Wuhan coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purposes  (File Photo | PTI)
Budget provides big income tax relief for individuals
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2020-21 in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi Saturday Feb. 1 2020. (Photo | LSTV)
Budget: GDP growth over 7.4% in 2014-19, debt cut to 48.7%
Fans in blue will be hoping that this vicious — for other teams — cycle keeps going on till India board their flight for Australia a few months later. (Photo | AP)
5-0 whitewash on mind as India take on NZ in final T20I
File Image of AN-32 transport aircraft for Representational Purposes (AFP)
In a first, IAF transport plane flies using 10% blend of biofuel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds a folder containing the Union Finance Budget documents at the North Block in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Budget 2020 Verdict: Welcome tax breaks but growth stimulus missing
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at parliament house with the Union Budget documents in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
Budget 2020: Will you be paying half the tax you did earlier?
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp