58 engineers from Andhra Pradesh evacuated from Wuhan

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: News of the return of 58 engineers from Andhra Pradesh trapped in Wuhan, following the outbreak of coronavirus, brought cheers to parents and friends back home on Friday. The joy of the parents knew no bounds when they found names of their wards in the first list of 316 Indians, including students of Wuhan University, who are being airlifted by an Air India Boeing 747 flight from the locked-down Chinese city.

It may be recalled that a total of 96 engineers from Andhra Pradesh working with Panel Optodisplay Technology Private Limited (POTPL) have been sent to China on training. After three months of training, 38 were sent back, while 58 were asked to continue training for three more months. Since January 23, the engineers have been locked down in Wuhan after a rise in coronavirus cases in China. Out of the 58 engineers, nearly 35 belong to North Andhra, while others belong to Tirupati, Kurnool and other cities.

Speaking to TNIE, Chandra Sekhar, parent of a trapped youth from Vizag, said, “We felt greatly relieved upon hearing the news.” All 58 CSOT trainee engineers of POPTL, were taken in a bus to Wuhan airport, 40 km away from their place. He said, on way to the airport, they were subjected to scrutiny at four check-posts and finally, they underwent separate tests by Chinese and Indian medical teams at the airport. “All 58 trainee engineers are mentally strong and they are not worried. However, a couple of them are tensed,” he said. Out of the total number of engineers, 37 trainees are from Visakhapatnam and there are only three to four trainees from Telangana.

As many as 316 Indians, including students of Wuhan University and those working in Wuhan, were being brought in the AI flight. The flight will take off from Wuhan around 10.30 pm and is likely to land in New Delhi airport around 2 am, he added.As per the information they received as soon as the Indians land at Delhi airport they will be screened by a joint medical staff of Armed Forces Medical Services and Airport Health Authority. If any individual is infected, he or she will be shifted to the base hospital at Delhi Cantonment. Others will be taken to Manesar military hospital in Haryana where they will be quarantined. They will be kept under observation for a couple of weeks, Chandra Sekhar said. He said they are not worried about the quarantine and observation as these were normal procedures, but “we will wait for our children to return to us.”

Another parent, AVL Narasimha Rao, said, “I learnt the good news when I called my son this morning,” he said. Though they were not worried about their safety as the company had taken care of their well being, they were, however, tense as coronavirus was spreading fast in Wuhan, he said. He said Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, responding to their plea, spoke to the Union External Affairs Minister and asked the ministry to help those children trapped in Wuhan. He said all parents have also given representations to Vizag MP MVV Satyanarayana and Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy requesting them to bring their children back to the country at the earliest.

The POTPL during campus selections last year selected 37 city students for its upcoming LCD TV screens manufacturing unit near Tirupati. Later, 96 trainees, including those selected from Vizag, were sent to China Star Optoelectronics Technology in Wuhan for further training. After works at their Tirupati plant gained pace, the POTPL sent back 38 youth, who are from civil, mechanical and IT streams, to India. The company had extended the visas of the remaining 38 by three more months. They were supposed to return to India in first week of March.

