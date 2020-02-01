Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy slams 2020 Union Budget

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy on Saturday termed Union Budget estimates for 2020-21 questionable and said it was disappointing to find no mention of any assurances given to Andhra Pradesh in it.

"Many assurances were given to Andhra Pradesh at the time of division of the State. Most of them are either pending or delayed. Special status has been our continuous demand. It is our right but that has been ignored. We have had revenue deficit of almost Rs 19,000 crore. No word on it either. Similarly, for backward areas we were supposed to get financial support along the lines of Bundelkhand package. What we have received till now is a paltry amount. Reimbursement for Polavaram expenses are also delayed. No concrete assurance has been given on Ramayapatnam port. Many institutions are yet to come up in the State as promised. Those already sanctioned need funds. None of these found any mention in the budget," the Finance Minister said.

Addressing a press conference at the Lake View guest house in Hyderabad, he questioned the Central government’s budget estimates.

"The nominal GDP growth pegged at 10 per cent is doubtful in view of the general economic slowdown. They estimate borrowings to be around Rs 8 lakh crore and propose to raise Rs 2.1 lakh crore through disinvestment in public sector undertakings, mainly LIC and IDBI. Last year, they were able to raise only Rs 65,000 crore through disinvestment. In other words, they hope to mobilise three times more. If they fall short and manage Rs 1 lakh crore, correspondingly, borrowings will have to increase up to Rs 9 lakh crore which will result in fiscal deficit touching 4 per cent," he reasoned.

Buggana says AP stands to lose Rs 2,500 crore, slams Yanamala

The Finance Minister observed that the entire budget is questionable. On the GST compensation for States, he recalled that 14 per cent growth was protected revenue and barring 7-8 States, the rest must be compensated.

"But the Centre is in no position to do so. It doesn’t have money. The Finance Minister says they will use money raised via disinvestment to compensate States... this is confusing," he opined. On the devolution of taxes, Buggana said the State stands to lose Rs 2,500 crore.

"2019-20, States ought to get Rs 6.5 lakh crore as per revised estimates. It decreased from Rs 7.6 lakh crore from the previous fiscal. Now, they say in 2020-21, the States' share is projected to increase to Rs 7.85 lakh crore. This too is doubtful given the economic slowdown,” he said.

As far as Andhra Pradesh is concerned, the Finance Minister said it stands to get Rs 32,200 crore as its share of central taxes as per the 2020-21 budget estimates. "Last fiscal (which is still running), as per the revised estimates, it was Rs 28,000 crore. For financial year 2018-19 for which accounts have been settled, they cut our share by Rs 2,500 crore. For all States, they slashed almost Rs 58,000 crore. The amount of Rs 2,500 crore will be cut this year. This is a setback for the State," he explained.

The Finance Minister, moving on comment on the Union Budget in general, found it was good in parts such as in reduction of debt percentage, and measures announced for agriculture. However, he pointed out that India, whose economy is around USD 3 trillion dollars, has a lot of catching up to do if it is to become the third-largest economy in the world.

Buggana, however, reserved his best criticism for the TDP and in particular, his predecessor Yanamala Ramakrishnudu. Taking strong objection to Yanamala’s statement that nothing was offered to the State in the budget due to the Tughlaq policies of the State government, the Finance Minister said it was the TDP which is damaging the State and sought to know who ran a Tughlaq government.

"I don’t know whether TDP leaders understand what they are saying. Yanamala claims ours is a corrupt and inefficient dispensation. Where is corruption? Is there any case till now? We are undoing the damage done by TDP’s five years of corruption. Through reverse tendering, we saved Rs 1,900 crore public money. Is this wrong? On Polavaram, we saved Rs 782 crore. On Veligonda tunnel 2 works, we saved Rs 61 crore. Why are you pained?" he questioned adding cost of all these works was inflated under TDP regime.