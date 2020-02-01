Arjun Das moves high court against suspension, terms action ‘unilateral’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Arjun Das, who was recently suspended as the Mahanth of Sri Swamy Hathiram Math in Tirupati, approached the High Court seeking setting aside of the order of the Endowments department.

The Endowments department issued an order suspending the Mahanth on January 28 till the completion of inquiry into the allegations of misappropriation of funds in the sale of lands.

Arjun Das, in his petition, stated that the Endowments department commissioner acted unilaterally in suspending him and said that he was not informed about the grounds for his suspension and the charges against him. He further said that he was not issued any explanation notice before suspending him.

Arjun Das maintained he was continuing as Mahanth of the Math since 2000 and there were no allegations against him. Some persons have intentionally levelled allegations against him and the Commissioner had unilaterally issued orders suspending him without conducting any inquiry. He urged the court to issue necessary orders to stay the order issued by the endowments department.