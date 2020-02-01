CAT seeks explanation from Andhra Pradesh CS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking a serious view of non-implementation of its earlier orders, the Central Administrative Tribunal bench at Hyderabad on Friday directed Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney to file an explanation in the form of an affidavit for the delay in paying wage arrears to IRS officer Jasti Krishna Kishore. The latter was CEO of the AP Economic Development Board (APEDB). The CAT had issued its order on December 24, 2019. The tribunal had earlier stayed Krishna Kishore’s suspension and a ACB/CID probe against him.

Supreme Court senior counsel Niraj Malhotra, appearing for Krishna Kishore, told the tribunal that the AP government had failed to implement the CAT’s order directing that wage arrears should be paid to him within two weeks. The bench warned that it would summon the State Chief secretary for an explanation, and posted the matter to 2.30 pm for hearing.

When the case hearing resumed, senior counsel D Prakash Reddy, appearing for the AP government, informed the tribunal that wage arrears had been paid to Kishore. The bench remarked that the Chief Secretary, who had failed to implement its earlier order in six weeks, had implemented the same within two hours. The CAT bench said the Chief Secretary would have to file an explanation for the delay by next hearing on February 7.

Meanwhile, Niraj Malhotra urged the bench to pass orders to cancel Krishna Kishore’s deputation and allow him to rejoin his parent organisation, the Income Tax department. Senior advocate D Prakash Reddy sought some time to go through the case details. The bench then said it was not proper on the government’s part to keep the officer idle. The petitioner might lose seniority if there was a delay, it said.