Court grants exemption to Jagan for the day

HYDERABAD: Advocate Ashok Reddy, appearing for Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, told the special court designated to hear Enforcement Directorate cases, that his client could not appear in person on Friday due to some important meetings. These pertained to issues regarding establishment of three capitals, dissolution of Legislative Council and others. Filing an application in this regard, he urged the court to grant exemption to the CM from personal appearance. Considering the plea, the court granted exemption on Friday to Jagan, who is prime accused in the ED cases. The court posted the matter to February 7 for further hearing.

CBI COURT

The Special CBI Court granted exemption to Jagan from personal appearance before it on Friday during hearing of the disproportionate assets cases. The CBI has filed 11 charge sheets naming Jagan as the main accused.Senior counsel S Niranjan Reddy, appearing for Jagan, sought exemption from personal appearance for his client. He informed the court about the petition in High Court challenging the CBI court’s earlier order which had dismissed Jagan’s plea to grant him exemption from personal appearance.

Niranjan Reddy submitted that the HC judge had suggested that the CBI court be informed about the cases being adjudicated in the HC to seek exemption for his client on Friday. The judge then considered the petitioner’s plea and granted exemption from personal appearance for the day. The judge conducted the case proceedings ‘in camera’. Other accused in the case appeared before the court. The matter was posted to February 7 for further hearing.