Fill posts in education, health, police departments: Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to fill vacant posts in education and medical and health departments on a priority basis. During a review meeting on Friday, the Chief Minister directed officials to fill all vacancies in government hospitals as their functioning would become redundant without adequate number of staff.

Funds being allocated for hospitals under Nadu-Nedu can be utilised for the recruitment of doctors, nurses, lab technicians and pharmacists. Likewise, funds being allocated for schools as part of Nadu-Nedu can be utilised for recruitment of teachers and other staff. “Only then the Amma Vodi programme and mid-day meal scheme will be successful in the long run,’’ Jagan observed. The CM also stressed the need to fill vacant posts in the police and revenue departments.