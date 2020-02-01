Home States Andhra Pradesh

Get February pension at your doorstep today in Andhra Pradesh

54.64 lakh beneficiaries will get their pension at their doorstep; govt releases Rs 1,320.14 crore for the month 

Published: 01st February 2020 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2020 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Door delivery of pensions under the YSR Pension Kanuka scheme —  one of the major initiatives of the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government — will commence from Saturday (February 1).
The idea of delivering pensions at the doorstep of beneficiaries through the village and ward volunteers was mooted by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. This is another step in the implementation of the Navaratnalu, which were part of the YSRC election manifesto.  

Around 54.64 lakh beneficiaries will get their pension at their doorstep on Saturday for which Rs 1,320.14 crore has been released. The village and ward volunteers from their respective secretariats will hand over the amount to the pensioners by Saturday afternoon. 

Instead of the beneficiaries going to the pension disbursement offices, the volunteers will visit the beneficiaries and complete the formalities. The pension has been increased to Rs 2,250 from Rs 1,000 and the volunteers have been equipped with smartphones with biometric information of the beneficiaries to deliver the pension at their doorstep without any hassle.

While the government has earmarked Rs 15,675.20 crore for the year towards the programme, Rs 1320.14 crore has already been released for the first month to be paid on February 1. The existing eligibility criteria for sanction of pensions under the scheme has also been revised to ensure that the pension benefit shall reach all the needy. 

