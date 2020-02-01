Guntur youth studying in Germany jumps to death

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In a tragic incident, a student belonging to Muppalla of Guntur district committed suicide by jumping from the fourth floor of a university hostel building in Germany. According to the reports, deceased Mohan Reddy, was pursuing Master of Science (MS) degree at the University of Duisburg-Essen (UDE) in the Ruhr metropolitan region of Germany.

Saddened over his poor performance in exams, Mohan reportedly jumped from the fourth floor of the university hostel building and died due to severe head and body injuries. His course was coming to an end, but he was saddened over his backlogs and mentioned the same to his father Govinda Reddy in conversation with him earlier.Govinda said that his son was sad as he failed in a few subjects in the fourth semester.

Four days ago, Mohan Reddy called his parents back in Muppalla and lamented about the same.“That was the last phone call we received from Mohan and we were informed of his death by his roommates last night,’’ Govinda said.He recalled that his elder son Sudarshan also took his life while studying for Intermediate, three years ago. The bereaved family appealed to the State government seeking help to bring back their son’s body.

Locals said Govinda Reddy was a farmer and had three children including a daughter who was marriage off earlier. However, both his sons are now dead.

Suicide Helpline

OneLife: 78930-78930

Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000