India’s first UIF regional meeting  at VVIT

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Vasireddy Venkatadri Institute of Technology (VVIT) in collaboration with Google Inc inaugurated India’s first ever 2020 University Innovation Fellows (UIF) regional meeting at its campus in

Nambur, Guntur district on Friday. Speaking to the media, university chairperson Vasireddy Vidya Sagar said that Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu (APNRT) chairperson Venkat Medapati, Ghan Shyam, UIF Indian operations programme director and around 100 intellectuals from across the country participated.

“VVIT has made 16 University Innovation Fellows since 2016 and they are making significant positive impact on the world. They gained the knowledge, skills and attitudes required to compete in the economy of the future here at this university.”

Ghan Shyam said that UIF is happy to choose VVIT as a host for their first meeting in India, for which they are also thankful to Google Inc for collaborating with VVIT. He informed that it’s a three-day event including an industrial tour to Efftronics in Vijayawada. The event is ‘Global Partnerships for Sustainable Development’.