Home States Andhra Pradesh

Mining lease for JC Diwakar Reddy’s unit cancelled in Andhra Pradesh

The government also revoked the order issued granting an extension of time for a further period of five years from August 1, 2015 to July 31, 2020 for the establishment of cement plant.

Published: 01st February 2020 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2020 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

JC Diwakar Reddy addressing a meeting

JC Diwakar Reddy (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The State government on Friday cancelled the limestone mining lease of the factory owned by the family of former minister JC Diwakar Reddy at Konuppalapadu village in Yadiki Mandal of Anantapur district. As per the Government Order issued to this effect, the lease for limestone mining given to Trishul Cement Company in an area of 649.684 hectares was terminated for contravention of sub-rule 10 of Rule 12 and Rule 24 of Minerals (other than atomic and hydrocarbon energy minerals) Concession Rules.

The government also revoked the order issued granting an extension of time for a further period of five years from August 1, 2015 to July 31, 2020 for the establishment of cement plant. It was observed that no work had commenced to set up the cement plant.

JC terms move vindictive, plans legal action 

Mining lease for Trishul Cement Company was given in August 2007 for captive use for a period of 20 years subject to the condition that the company should establish the cement unit within three years.  When the factory was not set up even after the deadline, the government had extended the deadline by two more years. But the order was modified and instead of two years, the deadline was extended by five years.  In 2015, the deadline was further extended by five more years. 

In 2018, the lessee company requested for change in its name to Tadipatri Cements, but the Department of Mines and Geology recommended to the government to reject the request and revoke the order issued. It was also sought to terminate the mining lease.

Reacting to the cancellation of limestone mining lease for his cement factory, Diwakar Reddy said he will take a legal recourse in the matter. Speaking to newsman, he described the cancellation of the lease as ‘vindictive politics’ of the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government. “I will fight it out in court. It is nothing but factionism - cutting off income sources of your opponent,” the former MP said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh JC Diwakar Reddy Jagan Mohan Reddy Trishul Cement Company
India Matters
For representational purposes  (File Photo | PTI)
Budget provides big income tax relief for individuals
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2020-21 in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi Saturday Feb. 1 2020. (Photo | LSTV)
Budget: GDP growth over 7.4% in 2014-19, debt cut to 48.7%
Fans in blue will be hoping that this vicious — for other teams — cycle keeps going on till India board their flight for Australia a few months later. (Photo | AP)
5-0 whitewash on mind as India take on NZ in final T20I
File Image of AN-32 transport aircraft for Representational Purposes (AFP)
In a first, IAF transport plane flies using 10% blend of biofuel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds a folder containing the Union Finance Budget documents at the North Block in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Budget 2020 Verdict: Welcome tax breaks but growth stimulus missing
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at parliament house with the Union Budget documents in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
Budget 2020: Will you be paying half the tax you did earlier?
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp